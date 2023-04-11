NFL Sunday Ticket, RedZone Prices Announced by YouTube TV Ahead of 2023 Season

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The NFL Sunday Ticket is coming to YouTube TV in 2023, and the pricing structure was officially released Tuesday.

According to David Pierce of TheVerge.com, there are multiple ways to sign up for the NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube TV, and different price points come along with it.

For those who are already subscribed to YouTube TV, it will cost $249 for the basic package during the presale period, which runs until June 6. The cost goes up to $289 with the inclusion of the RedZone channel.

YouTube TV subscribers who purchase outside of the presale period will pay $349 for the basic NFL Sunday Ticket package and $389 with RedZone included.

For non-YouTube TV subscribers who instead sign up through YouTube's Primetime Channels, it will cost $349 for the basic package and $389 with RedZone included during the presale.

Failing to purchase inside the presale period will cost non-YouTube TV subscribers $449 for the basic package and $489 for the package that includes RedZone.

While signing up during the presale as a YouTube TV subscriber provides the best value, the YouTube TV subscription carries a price of $72.99 per month with it as well.

The NFL Sunday Ticket launched in 1994, and DirecTV was the service's carrier for nearly its entire run through last season.

When DirecTV did not renew its deal and opted to allow it to expire at the conclusion of the 2022 season, multiple streaming services entered the mix to secure the rights to the NFL Sunday Ticket.

YouTube TV ultimately won the bidding war for a reported $2 billion per year over seven years.

The opening Sunday for the NFL's 2023 season will be Sept. 10, which will essentially mark the launch of NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV as well.

Subscribers should be able to start mapping out their viewing plans in May, which is when the NFL schedule is typically announced.