Mel Kiper Jr. 2023 NFL Draft Big Board: Bryce Young Climbs, Jalen Carter Still No. 1

Alabama star Bryce Young moved up one spot on Mel Kiper Jr.'s newest big board for the 2023 NFL draft.

Young ranks second overall behind Georgia's Jalen Carter in the eyes of the ESPN draft expert. Crimson Tide teammate Will Anderson Jr. had been the No. 2 prospect and slipped to third overall.

When it came to Carter, Kiper's opinion remains unchanged despite the Bulldogs defensive tackle pleading no contest to charges of reckless driving and racing in March and having a pro day to forget:

"The reality is Carter's stock hasn't dropped in the eyes of NFL teams, and so I'm not dropping him in my rankings. On the field, he is a fantastic prospect. I moved him to No. 1 in my December Big Board update, and he finished the season playing the best ball of his career. ... He's explosive at the snap and finishes well around the ball, even though he had just six career sacks."

Looking ahead to draft day, the top of the draft figures to return to a more typical, quarterback-heavy set of picks. Young and C.J. Stroud of Ohio State should be among the top picks, with Kentucky's Will Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson also in the mix to be early first-round selections.

Big names like Anderson, Texas running back Bijan Robinson, Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and USC wide receiver Jordan Addison will give teams star potential in the first round as well.

