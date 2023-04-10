Kings' 1st Playoff Game in 17 Years Is Most Expensive Round 1 NBA Playoff Ticket Ever

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Sacramento Kings fans have been saving their money for a long time to watch the franchise finally return to the NBA playoffs.

The cheapest ticket through TickPick for Sacramento's Game 1 matchup with the Golden State Warriors is going for $492. It's set to be the most expensive first-round postseason game ever on the site.

The Kings haven't made the playoffs since 2005-06. The fanbase is clearly desperate to witness the franchise's return firsthand.

It also helps that Sacramento finished with the third-best record in the Western Conference (48-34). Mike Brown's squad is a bit of an underdog due in part to its lack of postseason experience, but the reigning champion Warriors could have their hands full.

When the Kings were perennial contenders under then-coach Rick Adelman, ARCO Arena was an imposing venue for opposing players. Golden 1 Center hasn't built that kind of reputation because it hasn't hosted many meaningful games since it opened in 2016.

That might start changing as soon as this weekend.