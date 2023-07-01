Heat Rumors: Kevin Love Agrees to New 2-Year Contract After NBA Finals Run

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Veteran forward Kevin Love is reportedly staying put for his 16th season in the NBA, as he has agreed to a new deal with the Miami Heat, per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

Love originally signed with the Heat in February after reaching a buyout agreement with the Cleveland Cavaliers, with whom he'd spent eight-plus seasons. In his 21 regular-season appearances with Miami, Love made 17 starts and averaged 7.7 points and 5.7 rebounds in 20.0 minutes per game.

The Heat finished as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference and made it to the NBA Finals, where they fell to the Denver Nuggets. Love started 18 out his 20 playoff appearances for Miami, contributing 6.9 points and 5.6 rebounds during his time on the floor.

At this stage in his career, the 34-year-old is no longer needed to be the top offensive option he was in his prime. He's remained a solid contributor on the defensive end, leading the league in charges drawn per game last season.

The fifth overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2008, Love was once one of the best power forwards in the league. He is a five-time All-Star and earned two All-NBA second-team selections in 2012 and 2014. He was named the 2011 Most Improved Player after leading the league in rebounding that season, and he was a member of Cleveland's 2016 NBA championship team.

Love was once a terror on the glass, averaging a double-double in points and rebounds seven times in his career. Now, he's a crafty veteran who provides a strong locker room presence and plays with a high IQ when on the floor.

Retaining Love is a solid move for the Heat as they try to reload for another playoff run next season.