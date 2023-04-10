WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 10

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 10April 10, 2023
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on April 10.
Last week's post-WrestleMania episode of Raw ended with a not-so-shocking betrayal by Brock Lesnar when he turned on Cody Rhodes prior to what was supposed to be the main event tag match between them and the duo of Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.
This week's show dealt with the fallout from that moment in addition to laying the groundwork for what will take place at WrestleMania Backlash on May 6.
This week's show also included a women's tag title bout with Lita and Becky Lynch defending the belts against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on Monday's show.
Finn Balor vs. Rey Mysterio
- Dom messed up how he said his first line and never quite seemed to recover.
- Balor working a match about a week after having 14 staples put into his head from a ladder match is nuts.
- Balor's gear had a subtle pattern that wasn't very visible unless it was shown close up. It gave it a cool textured look.
- Rey's sliding splash out of the ring is such a fun spot.
Rey Mysterio came out to a raucous ovation to start the show. He talked about what a crazy year it has been for him because of his feud with Dominik. It took all of two minutes before Dom came out to issue a response.
They went back and forth about what happened at WrestleMania during their match and what happened on last week's Raw. This was more of the same of what we have been getting for months from these two.
It covered almost no new ground and didn't take the story in a new direction other than teasing the idea of Bad Bunny being involved, which we already knew after recent events.
After a commercial break, Finn Balor and Rey wrestled a singles match with Dom sticking around to watch from ringside.
Balor had the upper hand during most of the first half, but once we returned from a break, the WWE Hall of Famer began to make a comeback. Balor set him up for the Coup de Grace, but Rey took him down with a hurricanrana from the top rope.
Thanks to some help from Dom and a chain, Balor was finally able to put Rey away with his finisher for the win.
Even though this was a pretty solid match, we know both of these men are capable of producing Match of the Year candidates whenever they want, so it felt like they were severely holding back until the final couple of minutes. It got better as it went along.
Winner: Finn Balor
Grade: B
Notable Moments and Observations