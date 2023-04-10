WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 10

1 of 1

Rey Mysterio came out to a raucous ovation to start the show. He talked about what a crazy year it has been for him because of his feud with Dominik. It took all of two minutes before Dom came out to issue a response.

They went back and forth about what happened at WrestleMania during their match and what happened on last week's Raw. This was more of the same of what we have been getting for months from these two.

It covered almost no new ground and didn't take the story in a new direction other than teasing the idea of Bad Bunny being involved, which we already knew after recent events.

After a commercial break, Finn Balor and Rey wrestled a singles match with Dom sticking around to watch from ringside.

Balor had the upper hand during most of the first half, but once we returned from a break, the WWE Hall of Famer began to make a comeback. Balor set him up for the Coup de Grace, but Rey took him down with a hurricanrana from the top rope.

Thanks to some help from Dom and a chain, Balor was finally able to put Rey away with his finisher for the win.

Even though this was a pretty solid match, we know both of these men are capable of producing Match of the Year candidates whenever they want, so it felt like they were severely holding back until the final couple of minutes. It got better as it went along.

Winner: Finn Balor

Grade: B

Notable Moments and Observations