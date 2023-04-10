Jon Rahm Celebrated on Twitter for 2023 Masters Win: 'Total and Complete Control'

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

For the second time in his career, Jon Rahm is victorious at a major, taking home the win at the 2023 Masters Tournament with an overall score of 12 under.

Rahm shot a three-under 69 in the final round at Augusta National on Sunday to secure the victory, which is the 11th of his PGA Tour career and fourth of the 2023 season. He outlasted Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson, who tied for second place at eight under par.

The 28-year-old from Spain was locked in throughout the day with four birdies, including going back-to-back on holes 13 and 14. He played a clean back nine on his way to earning the coveted green jacket.

Fans on Twitter couldn't help but to shower Rahm with praise for his impressive win at the Masters:

With the win, Rahm has once again received the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking. He is now the third Spanish-born player to win multiple majors, joining Seve Ballesteros and José María Olazábal.

Rahm will turn his attention to getting prepared for the next major, which is the PGA Championship beginning May 18.