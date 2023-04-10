X

    Jon Rahm Celebrated on Twitter for 2023 Masters Win: 'Total and Complete Control'

    Doric SamApril 10, 2023

    Jon Rahm, of Spain, celebrates on the 18th green after wining the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

    For the second time in his career, Jon Rahm is victorious at a major, taking home the win at the 2023 Masters Tournament with an overall score of 12 under.

    Rahm shot a three-under 69 in the final round at Augusta National on Sunday to secure the victory, which is the 11th of his PGA Tour career and fourth of the 2023 season. He outlasted Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson, who tied for second place at eight under par.

    The 28-year-old from Spain was locked in throughout the day with four birdies, including going back-to-back on holes 13 and 14. He played a clean back nine on his way to earning the coveted green jacket.

    Fans on Twitter couldn't help but to shower Rahm with praise for his impressive win at the Masters:

    Justin Thomas @JustinThomas34

    Rahm put on a clinic. Had total and complete control of his ball the first two days. I've played a lot of golf with him, but that was some of his best I've seen. 4 putted one, played in the worst conditions, and absolutely dominated the field. Congrats to <a href="https://twitter.com/JonRahmpga?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JonRahmpga</a>!

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    What a moment for Jon Rahm 👏 <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/TheMasters?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheMasters</a>)<a href="https://t.co/WuxQFwnNYe">pic.twitter.com/WuxQFwnNYe</a>

    Golf on CBS ⛳ @GolfonCBS

    "Rahm wins the Masters marathon!" <a href="https://t.co/2ggxCs1dKR">pic.twitter.com/2ggxCs1dKR</a>

    Sam Farmer @LATimesfarmer

    Jon Rahm starts the Masters with a four-putt, winds up winning by four shots. <br><br>First European to win both the Masters and U.S. Open.

    The Athletic @TheAthletic

    Jon Rahm tweeted this back on November 8, 2013 👀<br><br>He is now a Masters Tournament champion ten years later. Dream come true.<a href="https://twitter.com/JonRahmpga?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JonRahmpga</a> <a href="https://t.co/egvFrU0Nvb">pic.twitter.com/egvFrU0Nvb</a>

    Tom VanHaaren @TomVH

    What a tournament for Jon Rahm. That was fun to watch, well deserved, and he also moves to No. 1 in the OWGR. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheMasters?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheMasters</a>

    𝘾𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙧𝙤𝙣 𝙋𝙖𝙧𝙠𝙚𝙧 @CameronParkerPO

    Really happy for John Rahm. Dealt with his injury a week or two ago. Came to Augusta and played exceptional golf on the final day. <br><br>One of my favorites.

    Daniel Gabbidon @Gabbidon35

    Big John Rahm getting it done. 🔥🔥🔥

    David Newton @DNewtonespn

    What a day for Rahm! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Masters2023?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Masters2023</a>

    Chad Dotson @dotsonc

    John Rahm isn't going to falter. What a day for him.

    Dan Rapaport @Daniel_Rapaport

    Jon Rahm has now made $13,288,540 this season. Still has PIP and FedEx Cup bonus to come, plus whatever he makes for the rest of the year. That is one very rich man.

    Golf Digest @GolfDigest

    Happy Birthday, Seve.<br><br>Jon Rahm wins the Masters on what would have been the legend's 66th birthday. <a href="https://t.co/vLopj0PmAA">pic.twitter.com/vLopj0PmAA</a>

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    Jon Rahm grew up idolizing fellow Spaniard Seve Ballesteros.<br><br>Rahm's victory comes on his late hero's birthday and nearly 40 years to the day of Seve's second Masters win.<br><br>Masters magic. <a href="https://t.co/eYguo1voLA">pic.twitter.com/eYguo1voLA</a>

    The Masters @TheMasters

    Jon Rahm is the 2023 Masters champion. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/themasters?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#themasters</a> <a href="https://t.co/uJVy2ytw56">pic.twitter.com/uJVy2ytw56</a>

    With the win, Rahm has once again received the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking. He is now the third Spanish-born player to win multiple majors, joining Seve Ballesteros and José María Olazábal.

    Rahm will turn his attention to getting prepared for the next major, which is the PGA Championship beginning May 18.