Masters Leaderboard 2023: 3 Instant Reactions to Jon Rahm, Final Scores

0 of 3

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Jon Rahm used a final-round comeback to become the fourth Spaniard to win the Masters tournament.

Rahm outlasted Brooks Koepka thanks to a consistent round of golf, while Koepka struggled to string together pars.

Rahm's triumph at Augusta National Golf Club was not a surprise given his winning ways on the PGA Tour, but it was a bit surprising considering how he started the tournament. Rahm opened his first round on Thursday with a double bogey. He bounced back from that poor hole to climb up the leaderboard over the last few days.

The tournament was won on the 13th and 14th holes, where Rahm carded a pair of birdies to move four shots ahead of Phil Mickelson at the time.

Mickelson used his lengthy experience at Augusta to card the lowest fourth-round score on Sunday and land in a tie for second place.

Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed also benefited from the same winning experience at Augusta to card rounds of 70 or lower and finish inside the top 10.

Mickelson and Koepka tied for second. Spieth, Reed and Russell Henley rounded out the top five in a three-way tie for fourth.

The full Masters leaderboard can be found here on the tournament's official website.