USWNT's Mallory Swanson's Knee Injury Diagnosed as Torn Patellar Tendon

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The United States women's national soccer team received some difficult news Sunday when it announced forward Mallory Swanson suffered a torn patella tendon in her left knee during Saturday's victory over Ireland in an international friendly match.

Forward Alyssa Thompson will take Swanson's place on the roster for Tuesday's friendly match against Ireland.

Swanson's leg was placed in an air cast after the injury, and she was carted off the field shortly before the end of the first half.

The timing of any serious injury is never ideal, but this one was particularly troubling for the Chicago Red Stars goal scorer.

She has been in excellent form of late, scoring seven goals in five games for her country. Four of those goals came in the United States' victory at the SheBelieves Cup. Anne M. Peterson of the Associated Press noted Swanson's streak of six straight matches with a goal was tied for the fourth-most in USWNT history.

She figured to be one of the Americans' leading players and biggest offensive threats during this summer's World Cup, which starts in July.

Henry Bushnell of Yahoo Sports noted concern for the injury overshadowed the joy of the win after Saturday's game.

"It's really hard to see Mal go down in pain like that before the World Cup," Alex Morgan said, while Rose Lavelle called it "a bit emotional." Lindsey Horan said she was still "a little bit shook" hours after the injury.

It didn't stop the Americans from prevailing with a 2-0 win, with Emily Fox scoring in the first half and Horan knocking home a penalty in the second half.

If Swanson is sidelined for the World Cup, Trinity Rodman is a leading candidate to replace her.

The United States is looking for its third consecutive and fifth overall World Cup title.