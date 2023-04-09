Sprint Car Driver Justin Owen Dies From Injuries Sustained in Crash at Age 26

Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Justin Owen died from injuries he sustained at the USAC's AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship event at the Lawrenceburg Speedway in Indiana, according to Nathan Brown of the Indianapolis Star. He was 26.

Per that report, Owen was doing his qualifying run on Saturday evening when "he drifted high into Turn 3, lost control and then slammed into the wall. His car then went airborne and flipped several times before coming to rest in the middle of the track."

USAC shortly thereafter cancelled the event, and after midnight they announced that Owen had died:

The racing world reacted to the news of Owen's tragic death:

According to the USAC, Owen was the "reigning track champion at Lawrenceburg Speedway, scoring two feature wins and the title in 2022."

He grew up in Harrison, Ohio, just 20 minutes away from the Lawrenceburg Speedway.

He won the Dick Gaines Memorial in 2022 and earned three victories in 2019, winning at the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series at Pennsylvania's Lernerville Speedway, Indiana's Paragon Speedway and Lawrenceburg's Night of Champions event. He also won in 2016, earning victory at BOSS at Lernerville.

He made two featured starts with the USAC, both at Lawrenceburg in 2019 and 2021.