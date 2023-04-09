X

    Sprint Car Driver Justin Owen Dies From Injuries Sustained in Crash at Age 26

    Justin Owen died from injuries he sustained at the USAC's AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship event at the Lawrenceburg Speedway in Indiana, according to Nathan Brown of the Indianapolis Star. He was 26.

    Per that report, Owen was doing his qualifying run on Saturday evening when "he drifted high into Turn 3, lost control and then slammed into the wall. His car then went airborne and flipped several times before coming to rest in the middle of the track."

    USAC shortly thereafter cancelled the event, and after midnight they announced that Owen had died:

    USAC Racing @USACNation

    Justin Owen, a sprint car competitor for more than a decade, succumbed to injuries sustained in a crash during Saturday's USAC <a href="https://twitter.com/AMSOILINC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AMSOILINC</a> National Sprint Car event at <a href="https://twitter.com/BurgSpeedway?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BurgSpeedway</a>.<br><br>USAC send its deepest condolences to his family &amp; friends.<br><br>Full Story: <a href="https://t.co/COTliIddde">https://t.co/COTliIddde</a> <a href="https://t.co/YGVypZzS58">pic.twitter.com/YGVypZzS58</a>

    The racing world reacted to the news of Owen's tragic death:

    Tony Stewart Racing @TonyStewart_Rcg

    It's Never easy to be reminded how quickly things happen in this sport or that we're not promised tomorrow. Keeping the family, friends and fans of Justin Owen in our prayers. We're so sorry for your loss. <br><br>Godspeed, <a href="https://twitter.com/OwenTwoSix?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OwenTwoSix</a> <br><br>-TSR <a href="https://t.co/wAhC1Wz9cb">https://t.co/wAhC1Wz9cb</a>

    Chase Briscoe @ChaseBriscoe_14

    Ended up 7th tonight banging the boards, had a lot of fun and appreciated the opportunity. <br><br>Post race I learned about the passing of Justin Owen, raced against Justin quite a bit in sprint cars. Thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. <a href="https://t.co/losYQ36rU0">pic.twitter.com/losYQ36rU0</a>

    Brady Bacon @BradyBacon

    Our thoughts, prayers, and condolences go out to Justin Owen's family and friends. All racers are part of a big family and he will be missed. Godspeed. <a href="https://t.co/XjLGRhHx7A">pic.twitter.com/XjLGRhHx7A</a>

    QUICK PIT PODCAST @pit_quick

    Per driver Tyler Kendall's Facebook page, sprint car driver Justin Owen passed away from a crash in practice for tonight's USAC race. <br><br>Our heart goes out to the family, friends, and competitors in the sprint car and overall racing world. RIP <a href="https://t.co/JvwZ6PCnpx">pic.twitter.com/JvwZ6PCnpx</a>

    Chris Wilner @chriswilner26

    A gut-wrenching reminder how precious life is and how dangerous our sport can be. <br><br>God speed Justin Owen. 🙏🏻

    According to the USAC, Owen was the "reigning track champion at Lawrenceburg Speedway, scoring two feature wins and the title in 2022."

    He grew up in Harrison, Ohio, just 20 minutes away from the Lawrenceburg Speedway.

    He won the Dick Gaines Memorial in 2022 and earned three victories in 2019, winning at the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series at Pennsylvania's Lernerville Speedway, Indiana's Paragon Speedway and Lawrenceburg's Night of Champions event. He also won in 2016, earning victory at BOSS at Lernerville.

    He made two featured starts with the USAC, both at Lawrenceburg in 2019 and 2021.