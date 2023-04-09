Video: LSU's Angel Reese Parodied on 'SNL' After NCAA Title vs. Caitlin Clark, Iowa

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Angel Reese has gotten the Saturday Night Live treatment.

The LSU star was parodied during the latest edition of the sketch show during an edition of "Weekend Update":

Reese rose to prominence over the Tigers' run to a national championship and made national headlines when she taunted Iowa's Caitlin Clark in the waning seconds of LSU's victory over the Hawkeyes.

Unapologetic about her actions, Reese clapped back at her critics on social media and even briefly clashed with First Lady Jill Biden, who suggested both LSU and Iowa could visit the White House. Reese called the suggestion a "joke" before saying she would have the team visit former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.

"I mean, you felt like they should've came because of sportsmanship, right?" Reese said. "They can have that spotlight. We'll go to the Obamas. We'll see Michelle. We'll see Barack."

The White House swiftly walked back Jill Biden's comments, and Reese later said she would attend the event with her team.