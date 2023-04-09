Double-A Chattanooga Gets No-Hit, Wins 7-5 in Stunning Minor League Baseball Result

AP Photo/Matt York

A minor league baseball box score that must be seen to be believed materialized on Saturday when the Double-A Chattanooga Lookouts defeated the Rocket City Trash Pandas 7-5 despite being held hitless.

Codify Baseball broke down how this happened:

This was the first game of a doubleheader that featured a pair of seven-inning matchups.

Naturally, the two teams were in vastly different moods after the game.

Coleman Crow started for the Trash Pandas and struck out six while walking only two. He gave way to the bullpen in the seventh, which got into some trouble.

However, it appeared Rocket City could wiggle its way out of it when Chattanooga got down to its final strike losing 3-1 with the bases loaded. A ball just outside the strike zone preceded a long fly ball to center, which was dropped and let all three runs score for a 4-3 edge.

It's not the first time in baseball history that a team lost a game without giving up a hit, and it's happened in the major leagues a few times.

Last May, the Cincinnati Reds lost 1-0 to the hitless Pittsburgh Pirates, who scored an eighth-inning run off three straight one-out walks and an RBI groundout.

The New York Yankees somehow lost by four runs despite not giving up a hit against the Chicago White Sox on July 1, 1990, thanks to three errors and two walks in the eighth inning, leading to all four runs in the 4-0 defeat.

The Trash Pandas have now fallen to a hitless team, but the good news is that the season is only a few days old. There's plenty of baseball left for the Los Angeles Angels' Double-A affiliate, which found a way to lose a game akin to its parent club's history of head-scratching defeats.