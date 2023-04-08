Jason Kelce Wishes Eagles' Super Bowl Loss to Chiefs Didn't Play a Factor in Return

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles veteran center Jason Kelce is coming back to avenge a Super Bowl loss, whether he thinks that is a valid reason or not.

The six-time pro bowler has been a catalyst for the Eagles for 12 seasons and was rumored to be mulling retirement in the lead-up to this year's Super Bowl. However, he announced his return for another season last month and is willing to admit that the role that his team's 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs had in that decision.

Kelce said on The Rich Eisen Show on Friday (via Bobby Kownack of NFL.com):

"I do think it played a factor. I don't think it should. I wish it didn't. But I do think that when you go that far and get that close and it doesn't happen, I think your emotions and energy get going, and you want to do that. You know it's close, and you know the team is gonna be good next year as long as everybody stays healthy. We're returning a lot of pieces on offense. So, yeah, that all plays a factor."

Kelce said he physically feels well, especially for a 35-year-old who has not missed a start since 2014. The prospect of playing with an Eagles team that aims to be a contender for years to come is certainly not a deterrent either.

Still, Kelce's desire to continue playing remained the biggest factor.

"I was still in a position where I felt like for another year I wanted to do that," Kelce said. "I do think losing the Super Bowl does play a factor, but I think ultimately, I still want to play football."