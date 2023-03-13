Jason Kelce Announces Return, Signs 1-Year Eagles Contract: 'I Ain't F--king Done'

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Veteran center Jason Kelce will return for another season after the Philadelphia Eagles' loss in the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Monday, the Eagles announced Kelce has signed a one-year contract to return to the team. That comes after Kelce made it clear earlier in the day that he was ready to play another season:

Kelce is heading into his 13th season with the team after being selected in the sixth round of the 2011 draft. The Cincinnati product helped the Eagles reach the Super Bowl last season before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, falling short of what would have been his second title. He helped bring Philadelphia its first Super Bowl title after the 2017 season.

The 35-year-old has been one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL throughout his career in Philadelphia. The center earned six Pro Bowl selections and was named first-team All-Pro in five of the last six years.

Reggie White and Chuck Bednarik are the only players in Eagles history with more first-team All-Pro selections, each earning six.

Kelce earned All-Pro honors in 2022 after playing a significant role in the No. 3 offense in the NFL both in scoring and total yards. The 6'3", 295-pound lineman has also showed incredible durability, playing every possible regular-season game in each of the last eight seasons.

Despite his continued success, Kelce acknowledged that retirement was on his mind during the week leading up to the Super Bowl.

"I know it's coming," Kelce told reporters. "It's getting closer and closer each day. I'm just trying to enjoy this moment now and attack that when it gets here."

Philadelphia has already prepared for Kelce's departure with the selection of center Cam Jurgens in the second round of the 2022 draft. However, the veteran decided to return for at least one more season.

With quarterback Jalen Hurts and elite playmakers on both sides of the ball also set to return, the Eagles should once again be one of the league's top contenders in 2023.