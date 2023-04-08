Masters 2023 Round 3 Suspended Due to Inclement Weather; Updated Schedule TBD

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

After being unable to complete the second round Friday, play at the 2023 Masters was suspended for the remainder of the day Saturday at 3:15 p.m. ET.

According to the official Masters Twitter account, "inclement weather conditions" were to blame for play being interrupted for a second consecutive day.

While the second round was completed Saturday morning at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, the third round was ongoing when play was halted Saturday.

As part of the suspension announcement, the Masters noted that scheduling for Sunday has yet to be determined.

When play was suspended, the leaders hadn't yet reached the midway point of their third round.

Brooks Koepka, who has completed six holes in the third round, tops the leaderboard at 13 under. He is followed by Jon Rahm at nine under and amateur Sam Bennett at six under, both of whom are also through six holes.

Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa are in a four-way tie for fourth place at five under. Cantlay has played 13 holes, Fitzpatrick has played 11, and both Hovland and Morikawa have played seven.

Tiger Woods, who barely made the cut Saturday morning at three over, got off to a disastrous start in the third round.

Through seven holes, he is six over for the round, including back-to-back double bogeys on the 15th and 16th holes.

Because of that, Woods is all alone in last place among golfers who made the cut at nine over par for the tournament.

The 47-year-old Woods has been dogged by back, knee and leg injuries over the past several years, making it difficult for him physically to pack so much golf into a truncated amount of time.

While the five-time Masters champion is out of the running for a sixth career green jacket, there is still a chance for an exciting battle down the stretch between Koepka and Rahm, who are currently separated by four strokes.

Koepka, 32, is two-time PGA Championship and two-time U.S. Open winner who is in search of his first Masters win. He can also become the first LIV Golf player to win a major tournament since the tour started last year.

Rahm, who has consistently been among the top golfers in the world for the past couple of years, is in search of his second career major title after winning the 2021 U.S. Open.

Weather.com shows only an 18 percent chance of rain in Augusta on Sunday, meaning it may be possible to finish the third and fourth rounds of the Masters on Sunday.