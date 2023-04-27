Ranking Cavaliers' Top Trade Targets After 2023 NBA Playoff Loss

Ranking Cavaliers' Top Trade Targets After 2023 NBA Playoff LossApril 27, 2023
Last summer, the Cleveland Cavaliers put themselves on the path to NBA championship contention with their bold blockbuster deal for Donovan Mitchell.
Now, they'll have to use this offseason to figure out the next steps in the process.
They have a strong core four with the backcourt combo of Mitchell and Darius Garland and bigs Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. But the small forward spot is the glaring void on their roster, and they've yet to find a good reason to believe the position can be filled internally.
So, if they dabble in the trade market this summer, look for them to target a wing. The following three players should land in prominent position on their radar.
3. Buddy Hield, Indiana Pacers
Ideally, the Cavaliers would snag a two-way wing to slot alongside their offensive-oriented backcourt. But after dumping so many assets into the Mitchell deal, they might not be able to afford an ideal solution.
Adding a three-point fire-baller like Buddy Hield, who doesn't fit the timeline of the Indiana Pacers' core, might be an alternative worth exploring.
The Cavs didn't have a ton of volume in their three-point attack, ranking 19th in makes and 24th in attempts. Hield's arrival would immediately crank up the nob.
He is one of the best quantity-plus-quality marksmen in the Association. Defenders can't leave him unattended on the perimeter. This was his fifth consecutive campaign averaging more than three triples per night and the second season in this stretch that he splashed better than 42 percent of his long-range looks.
2. Bojan Bogdanović, Detroit Pistons
If the Cavs trust Allen and Mobley to keep their top-ranked defense in good hands, then they could look to Bojan Bogdanović to diversify their eighth-ranked offense, per NBA.com.
The 34-year-old, who seems way too old for the rebuilding Detroit Pistons to keep, would be an effortless fit into this offense.
When playing alongside Cleveland's star guards, he could cook as a spot-up shooter. The career 39.4 percent three-point shooter converted 45.5 percent of his catch-and-shoot threes this season, per NBA.com. And he wasn't exactly playing off of the caliber of shot-creators he would have with the Cavaliers.
Once Mitchell or Garland (or both) hit the bench, Bogdanović could work as an offensive hub in spurts. He isn't a great passer, but he is a willing one, and he has more off-the-dribble verve than a designated sharpshooter. He can overpower smaller wings in the post and slip past slower bigs on the perimeter.
1. Dorian Finney-Smith, Brooklyn Nets
If the Cavs go wing shopping this summer, they might not want to completely neglect the defensive end. After all, there's a reason they keep giving opportunities to defensive specialist Isaac Okoro.
The problem has been that Okoro can't shoot—or at least doesn't do enough of it to bend defenses his direction. Dorian Finney-Smith could make teams pay for leaving him alone.
He didn't have a great shooting season, but he came into the campaign riding a three-year heater. Between 2019-20 and 2021-22, he averaged 1.9 threes on 38.9 percent shooting.
If Cleveland can coax that kind of conversion rate out of him, he might be the best two-way option who fits the trade budget. The Brooklyn Nets could opt to get younger this summer after dealing both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving at the deadline, and if they do, a veteran like Finney-Smith could be easily flipped for a draft asset or two.