Ranking Cavaliers' Top Trade Targets After 2023 NBA Playoff Loss

Lauren Bacho/NBAE via Getty Images

Last summer, the Cleveland Cavaliers put themselves on the path to NBA championship contention with their bold blockbuster deal for Donovan Mitchell.

Now, they'll have to use this offseason to figure out the next steps in the process.



They have a strong core four with the backcourt combo of Mitchell and Darius Garland and bigs Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. But the small forward spot is the glaring void on their roster, and they've yet to find a good reason to believe the position can be filled internally.

So, if they dabble in the trade market this summer, look for them to target a wing. The following three players should land in prominent position on their radar.

