Raiders Rumors: LV Won't 'Sell Out for' QB in NFL Draft amid Anthony Richardson Buzz

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Holding the No. 7 pick in the upcoming NFL draft, the Las Vegas Raiders are in position to address any number of their many needs, including quarterback.

Despite signing veteran signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo at the beginning of free agency, the Raiders may opt for one of the quarterbacks in this year's draft class. The organization has been most closely connected to former Florida starter Anthony Richardson.

Las Vegas hosted Richardson for a visit on Friday, which went very well for both parties, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler's on SportsCenter on Saturday.

As well as the visit went, the Raiders still have a lot of need at premium positions such as cornerback, edge-rusher and offensive tackle and aren't solely focused on getting a quarterback, according to Fowler.

"So, the Raiders looking hard at all the quarterbacks, but they have a lot of needs as I was told, so they're not going to stretch the issue too much and just sell out for a quarterback just yet," Fowler said. "We'll see, it'd have to be the right opportunity."

Richardson's draft stock has surged over the past few weeks, especially after his incredible performances at the NFL combine and his pro day at Florida.

In B/R NFL Scouting Department's most recent mock draft, Richardson was projected to be taken by the Indianapolis Colts with the No. 4 overall pick. So, the Raiders will have plenty of competition if they want him.

In his only full season as a starter with the Gators last year, Richardson threw for 2,549 yards with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 654 yards and nine more scores