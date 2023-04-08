Dana White Explains When Jorge Masvidal vs. Leon Edwards Fight Will Happen in UFC

Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

UFC fans have been clamoring for a fight between welterweight champion Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal if the latter is able to win his clash against Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 on Saturday. However, UFC president Dana White has maintained that Colby Covington is next for Edwards.

While speaking to TMZ Sports, White once again asserted that the grudge match between Edwards and Masvidal will only happen after Covington gets his title shot.

"Let me tell you what's going to happen, if [Masvidal] goes in and does that against a guy like Gilbert Burns, who I have a ton of respect for, Gilbert Burns is an absolute badass," White said. "Then you have Colby Covington vs. Leon Edwards, and if Leon Edwards beats Colby Covington, the history between Leon Edwards and Masvidal, then they both win these fights, that fight will be so huge people will be dying to see that fight."

Edwards and Masvidal's history dates back to their backstage altercation in 2019 after a UFC event in London. After some verbal barbs, Masvidal walked up to Edwards and punched him in the face, a moment that will forever be known as the "three-piece and a soda."

After Edwards defended his welterweight title against Kamaru Usman in London last month, White declared Covington as the next contender. However, Edwards shunned the notion of fighting him because of Covington's recent inactivity. Covington hasn't fought since March 2022 and is 2-2 in his last four fights.

"He's getting rewarded for not taking fights," Edwards told MMA journalist Ariel Helwani. "When it was me, I got removed from the rankings. So this Dana White privilege is definitely real."

It will be interesting to see who ends up winning the standoff, as White appears to not be budging from the thought of Covington facing Edwards next.