Giannis Doesn't Want to Be 'Face of the League,' Says He'd Be 'Best Role Player'

Kenny Giarla/NBAE via Getty Images

Even as he's transformed himself into the most dominant force in the NBA, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't someone who completely enjoys being in the spotlight.

The two-time league MVP is one of the front-runners to win his third and has undoubtedly become one of the faces of the NBA.

But it's a title he said he never wanted. He just wants to play ball.

"I really don't want to be the face of the league. I really don't," Antetokounmpo told the Washington Post's Michael Lee. "I just want to hoop. … If that makes me the face of the league, great. But that's not my focus."

"You know what I want to be? I want to be the best role player to ever play this game."

Although he said the second statement with a bit of a sly smile, it's not far from the truth. That's the way that Antetokounmpo has carried himself. He's not flashy.

On the court, he takes on a different persona, the Greek Freak, dominating any opposition that stands in his way. And that playing style, which has slowly evolved, has him in a great position to win his second NBA championship.

The Bucks have the best record in the league at 58-22 and have been powered by another tremendous season by Antetokounmpo. He is averaging 31.1 points per game to go along with 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists on 55.3 percent shooting from the field.

He's the only player in the league that ranks top five in both points (fifth) and rebounds (fourth).

Despite being overshadowed by the Nikola Jokić versus Joel Embiid debate, he's been right there with them every step of the way in the MVP race.

Not too bad for a role player.