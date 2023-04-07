Masters 2023 Tee Times: Pairings and Predictions for Saturday

0 of 3

David Cannon/Getty Images

Saturday is shaping up to be one of the busiest days in recent Masters tournament memory.

Inclement weather suspended the second round on Friday afternoon and that left 39 golfers with at least one hole to complete.

Jon Rahm's chase of Brooks Koepka and Tiger Woods' fight to stay above the projected cut line will resume at 8 a.m. on Saturday morning.

After those rounds are completed, the Masters field will be cut down to the top 50 and ties and tee times will be scheduled accordingly. Masters.com will have the third-round tee times as soon as they are available.

Saturday's conditions will be drastically different from the favorable weather the golfers played in on Thursday and Friday.

The rain will carry over into Saturday morning and the temperature will drop 20 degrees overnight, per Weather.com. That could cause all sorts of trouble for Rahm, Woods and others who have holes left to play.

Koepka, amateur Sam Bennett and Collin Morikawa appear to be in the safest positions going into the third round, as they have 36 holes in the books, but no one may be immune to some struggles on the tougher course amid the brutal conditions Saturday is expected to bring.