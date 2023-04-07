Tiger Woods Has Fans Sweating Cut Line After Friday's Play Suspended at Masters 2023

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Tiger Woods will have an early wakeup Saturday morning after inclement weather washed out the final seven holes of his second round.

It's likely to be a tense one.

Woods currently sits at two over par for the tournament and is in a tie for 50th place after making it through his first 11 holes Friday at even par. The 15-time major winner is currently sitting directly on the cut line.

Woods has not missed the cut at the Masters as a professional. His lone missed cut at the event came in 1996 when he was still an amateur; he'd go on to win his first green jacket a year later.

Woods' 22 straight made cuts are the third-most in history, behind only Gary Player and Fred Couples, who each had streaks of 23 straight made cuts.

A five-time green jacket winner, Woods continues to fight an uphill battle as he deals with the lingering impact of his life-threatening 2021 car crash. He admitted during his pre-tournament meeting with reporters that he's still nowhere near 100 percent.

"Yeah, mobility, it's not where I would like it but … I'm very lucky to have this leg; it's mine," Woods told reporters Tuesday. "Yes, it has been altered and there's some hardware in there, but it's still mine.

"It has been tough and will always be tough. The ability and endurance of what my leg will do going forward will never be the same. I understand that. That's why I can't prepare and play as many tournaments as I like, but that's my future, and that's OK. I'm OK with that."

The oddsmakers are still very much on Woods' side. He is currently listed as a -192 favorite to make the cut at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Those odds owe to both a quarter-century of Woods' history and the fact that he might be playing with relatively fresh legs after only getting through 11 holes Friday. The time to fade him from a betting perspective may be in the third round, when his body could begin wearing out as the day drags on.