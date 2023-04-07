Travis Kelce Mocked By Twitter for Awful 1st Pitch at Guardians Game

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Travis Kelce is a man of many talents.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is arguably the best to ever play his position and is also one of the most stylish athletes on the planet.

But the world saw one of his rare flaws Friday afternoon as he threw out the first pitch at the Cleveland Guardians game against the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field. It went right up there in the pantheon of all-time howlers along with 50 Cent and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

A native of Westlake, Ohio, Kelce bounced the ball in the dirt well short of home plate, forcing 2020 AL Cy Young winner Shane Bieber to run out of the way.

Kelce has thrown an NFL touchdown pass before, but Friday was a reminder to Chiefs fans of why they should be happy that the former high school quarterback made the position change to tight end.

Baseball and football fans alike were having a go at the two-time Super Bowl champ on Twitter. Even Kelce got in on the fun.

As one of the best athletes in Kansas City history—and with a little help from star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is part-owner of the Royals—Kelce may get a chance to redeem himself.

Or things could somehow go even more south. Either way, it'll be entertaining to see.