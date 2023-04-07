X

    Travis Kelce Mocked By Twitter for Awful 1st Pitch at Guardians Game

    Francisco RosaApril 7, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MO - FEBRUARY 15: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) throws a small, autographed ball to fans during the Chiefs Super Bowl LVII Victory Parade on February 15, 2023 in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Travis Kelce is a man of many talents.

    The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is arguably the best to ever play his position and is also one of the most stylish athletes on the planet.

    But the world saw one of his rare flaws Friday afternoon as he threw out the first pitch at the Cleveland Guardians game against the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field. It went right up there in the pantheon of all-time howlers along with 50 Cent and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Travis Kelce's first pitch was a bit short 😂<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/PitchingNinja?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PitchingNinja</a>)<a href="https://t.co/OZnLDRBF6a">pic.twitter.com/OZnLDRBF6a</a>

    A native of Westlake, Ohio, Kelce bounced the ball in the dirt well short of home plate, forcing 2020 AL Cy Young winner Shane Bieber to run out of the way.

    Kelce has thrown an NFL touchdown pass before, but Friday was a reminder to Chiefs fans of why they should be happy that the former high school quarterback made the position change to tight end.

    Baseball and football fans alike were having a go at the two-time Super Bowl champ on Twitter. Even Kelce got in on the fun.

    Patrick Mahomes II @PatrickMahomes

    Ayyyyyy bruhhhhhhhhh 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣💀💀💀💀🤣🤣🤣 <a href="https://twitter.com/tkelce?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tkelce</a> <a href="https://t.co/v3RENRzcex">https://t.co/v3RENRzcex</a>

    Travis Kelce @tkelce

    Been spiking a football for the past 10 years… can you tell? 😂😂😂😂 <a href="https://t.co/STEm2nF4pW">https://t.co/STEm2nF4pW</a>

    Zack Meisel @ZackMeisel

    Travis Kelce just Gronk Spiked the ceremonial first pitch... and not on purpose.

    Patrick Andres @PAndres2001

    Travis Kelce that was uh something

    Jordan Strack @JordanStrack

    Travis Kelce just threw out one of the worst first pitches you'll ever see 🤣🤣🤣🤣<br><br>Man wound up and threw it as hard as he could straight in to the ground. Hahaha.

    Master IDP @MasterIDP

    Moving Travis Kelce down my Dynasty Pitcher ranks. 📉⬇️🔻<br>Opening Day in Cleveland. <a href="https://t.co/jbTr25VCbV">https://t.co/jbTr25VCbV</a>

    Daryl Ruiter @RuiterWrongFAN

    Travis Kelce's first pitch….juuuuust a bit outside (and short)… tried the corner and missed <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Guardians?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Guardians</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BurnTheFilm?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BurnTheFilm</a> <a href="https://t.co/6vsggazWeg">pic.twitter.com/6vsggazWeg</a>

    As one of the best athletes in Kansas City history—and with a little help from star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is part-owner of the Royals—Kelce may get a chance to redeem himself.

    Or things could somehow go even more south. Either way, it'll be entertaining to see.