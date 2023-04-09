5 Next Best Opponents for Israel Adesanya After UFC 287 Win

0 of 5

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

And, we're back.

Just five months after he'd lost his title in shocking fifth-round fashion to longtime nemesis Alex Pereira, former pound-for-pound ace Israel Adesanya regained championship footing with a second-round knockout defeat of Pereira atop the UFC 287 pay-per-view show in Miami.

It was the Nigerian-born and New Zealand-based operator's first win over the Brazilian strongman in four tries after losing twice to him as a professional kickboxer and again by KO when Pereira seized control of the 185-pound ranks at UFC 281 last November.

It also puts Adesanya back into the rarified air he'd occupied for better than three years between winning the belt from Robert Whittaker in 2019 and defending five times prior to the upset defeat. He'd lost one other fight during that stretch via an unsuccessful challenge of then-light heavyweight champ Jan Błachowicz at UFC 259 in 2021.

Naturally, "The Last Stylebender's" reascension got the B/R combat team to thinking about his next move now that he's a two-time champion. We took a look at the competitive landscape at middleweight and beyond and compiled a list of five possible options.

Take a look at where we wound up and drop a thought of your own in the comments.