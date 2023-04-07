Brooks Koepka Says He Tried to Punch Out Car Window After Missing Cut at 2022 Masters

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

It's fascinating how much of a difference a year makes, especially in the world of golf where things can sway so quickly.

Not many golfers have more experience with that than Brooks Koepka, who, as of Friday afternoon, is the leader in the clubhouse at the Masters. He's 12 under par through his first two rounds at Augusta.

It's a very different place than he was in a year ago when he missed the cut at the 2022 Masters after finishing at six over, well below his normal standard.

Koepka told the media Friday that after falling short on golf's biggest stage last year, he tried to punch out the window of his Mercedes but was unsuccessful. He jokingly added, "I guess Mercedes makes a pretty good window."

Koepka currently has a four-stroke lead over Sam Bennett and is looking to win his first green jacket.

Despite being one of the best golfers in the world over the past several years, winning both the U.S. Open and the PGA Championship twice, Koepka has been far from his best to begin the year.

He entered the Masters ranked 118th in the world after being as high as No. 1 one in 2018 for 47 weeks.

His best-ever finish at Augusta was second place in 2019.