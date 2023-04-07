NFL Rumors: Anthony Richardson Set for Ravens, Falcons, Panthers Pre-Draft Visits

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson reportedly has top-30 meetings scheduled with several quarterback-needy teams ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

According to NFL.com, Richardson is scheduled to meet with the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans.

Richardson is one of at least four quarterbacks expected to be taken in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, along with Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Kentucky's Will Levis.

Tennessee's Hendon Hooker is also emerging as a potential first-round pick despite suffering a torn ACL in November.

Of the teams Richardson is set to meet with, the Panthers and Colts are both picking inside the top five at first and fourth overall, respectively. The Raiders are picking seventh, the Falcons own the eighth pick, the Titans will select at No. 11 overall and the Ravens aren't scheduled to be on the clock until No. 22.

If the Arizona Cardinals trade out of the No. 3 overall pick, it is entirely possible that the first four picks of the draft will be quarterbacks. The Panthers, Houston Texans (No. 2 overall) and Colts are all in desperate need of a quarterback, and any team that trades up to No. 3 likely would be as well.

The Raiders, Falcons, Titans and Ravens don't need a quarterback as badly as the aforementioned teams, but they would all be in the market.

Las Vegas signed veteran Jimmy Garoppolo in free agency, Atlanta seems poised to go with 2022 third-round pick Desmond Ridder as the starter, and the Titans have both veteran Ryan Tannehill and second-year signal-caller Malik Willis on the roster.

The Ravens are perhaps the most intriguing team to request a visit with Richardson since they already have a Pro Bowl quarterback in Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson last month, but Jackson recently revealed that he had asked the Ravens for a trade before that amid frustration over not being able to get a long-term contract done since last year.

Even if the Ravens don't trade Jackson, he could end up elsewhere before the 2023 season since the type of franchise tag Baltimore used allows Jackson to negotiate a deal with other teams.

The Ravens could either match any offer sheet Jackson signs, or if they decline to match it, they would receive two first-round picks from the team that signs Jackson.

Richardson would perhaps be an ideal replacement for Jackson if he goes elsewhere since both are dual-threat quarterbacks, although Richardson is much bigger and perhaps more durable.

To have any chance at selecting Richardson, however, the Ravens would likely have to trade up into the top 10 or perhaps even the top five.

While Richardson is physically impressive, he remains something of an enigma after serving as a collegiate starter for just one season.

Richardson completed only 53.8 percent of his passes for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season, but he dominated at times with his legs, rushing for 654 yards and nine scores.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Richardson had ideal measurements for a quarterback at 6'4" and 244 pounds. He also set a combine record for quarterbacks in the broad jump and vertical jump.

Additionally, Richardson's 40-yard dash time of 4.43 seconds was among the best ever for a quarterback.

Given his size, arm strength, running ability and accuracy concerns, Richardson has received some comparisons to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen overcame his collegiate shortcomings to develop into one of the NFL's top quarterbacks, which may partially explain why so many teams are intrigued by Richardson.