Report: Zay Flowers' Stock 'Surging,' Could be 1st WR Selected in 2023 NFL Draft

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

There may be no other player that has improved their draft stock as much as former Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers.

Flowers, 22, has been flying up draft boards throughout the predraft process. B/R's NFL Scouting Department projected him as the 21st selection in its most recent mock draft, the second receiver taken.

But even that may be underselling just how much teams around the league like him.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote that Flowers' stock is "surging" and that it wouldn't be at all surprising to see him as the first wideout off the board.

Out of the other top receiving prospects in this year's draft—Quentin Johnston, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jordan Addison and Jalin Hyatt—Flowers had the least talented supporting cast by far at Boston College, going 3-9 in 2022.

Despite all that, the two-time first-team All-ACC selection still put up monster numbers in his final season. He finished with 78 receptions for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Over his collegiate career he had 200 receptions for over 3,000 yards to go along with 29 scores.

Flowers has a wide range of where he can land and has been visiting with teams all over the draft order. He took a visit with the Las Vegas Raiders, who hold the No. 7 pick, on Tuesday.

He has also met with the Dallas Cowboys (No. 26) and the New England Patriots (No. 14).

ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay has Flowers as the second-best receiver on his board and can see him being taken anywhere after the No. 15 pick, but most likely between 20 and 31.