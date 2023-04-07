Colts Rumors: Will Levis Viewed as 'Good Fit' by 'Multiple Teams' amid NFL Draft Buzz

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Will Levis has slipped into the consensus No. 4 slot among quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL draft, but he's not expected to slide far.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported "multiple teams" believe Levis could be a "good fit" for the Colts with the fourth overall pick.

C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson are currently the favorites to be the top three selections in that order. Richardson's status at No. 3 will be dependent on a team reaching a trade with the Arizona Cardinals, and the Colts are a possibility there to move up one slot if they're not sold on Levis.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.