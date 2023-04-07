Mets' Justin Verlander 'Turned a Corner,' Expects to Return from Injury in April

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

New York Mets starting pitcher Justin Verlander provided hope that he can return sooner than later as he works his way back from a low-grade strain of the teres major muscle in his right shoulder during a chat with reporters Friday:

"Progressing well," Verlander said. "Feel like I really turned a corner a couple days ago. The general soreness that I was having has really been dissipating quickly. All positive signs, just waiting for that to really completely go away before I step on the gas, but I've been able to keep throwing and increase my intensity in throwing to like 75 percent."

He added that he feels like he's "really close to being able to take the leash off and start getting after it and build up," with the hope that the buildup is "not that long." In addition, he noted that pitching in April is a "very reasonable" expectation.

Verlander, who signed a two-year, $86,666,666 contract with the Mets last offseason, went 18-4 with a 1.75 ERA for the Houston Astros in 2022, earning the American League Cy Young award and a World Series title along the way.

He was brought to New York after the Mets lost ace pitcher and two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom in free agency to the Texas Rangers.

The Mets could certainly use Verlander as soon as possible. They've scuffled to a 3-4 start, including a three-game sweep at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers. Mets pitchers gave up 26 runs during that series. New York's 5.19 ERA thus far is 22nd in baseball.

Mets ace Max Scherzer has notably struggled, allowing eight earned runs in 11.1 innings. If the superstar turns it around and Verlander comes back healthy, however, then New York should have one of the best one-two combinations in baseball (if not the best).

For now, New York moves on without Verlander as the team looks to break its skid. The Mets will host Miami on Friday to begin a three-game series.