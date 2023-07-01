NBA Rumors: Jalen McDaniels, Raptors Agree to 2-Year, $9.3M Contract in Free Agency

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors added a versatile role player to their rotation Saturday when they agreed to a two-year, $9.3 million contract with Jalen McDaniels, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

This means McDaniels ended up being just a rental player for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Philadelphia acquired the forward in February as part of the deal that sent Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers. While Thybulle was a difficult loss because of his defense, president of basketball operations Daryl Morey explained at the time that McDaniels was someone who would give the team a better look on both ends of the floor.

"We wanted to make sure we gave Doc [Rivers] as many two-way players as possible," Morey said, per Kyle Neubeck of the Philly Voice. "We think Jalen is one of the up-and-coming solid defenders and gives [us] somebody that's a little easier to keep on the floor in a lot of matchups."

"Just easier to keep him on the floor. I think it's pretty straightforward. If you're making it harder for the team on offense, I think it makes it harder to keep you on the floor defensively."

McDaniels was a solid offensive option in 56 games for the Charlotte Hornets during the 2022-23 campaign before the trade. He averaged 10.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game and seemed to be in the middle of a breakout effort.

But there was only so much he could do in a smaller role on a loaded 76ers team.

His numbers decreased in Philadelphia to 6.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.7 steals per game, which was more in line with the start of his career when he averaged 6.6 points per game in his first three seasons as a role player.

Still, the San Diego State product can be a solid shooter, as evidenced by his 38 percent mark from deep in 2021-22, and has the versatility to defend multiple positions. He is also 25 years old, so he's theoretically in the middle of his prime and now has some playoff experience under his belt from his time on the 76ers.