1 Free Agent Still on the Market Who Can Help Each NFL Team in 2023
As the 2023 NFL draft becomes the main priority, the frenzy of free agency has slowed to a crawl.
Most big-name players have found a new football home, leaving the market with a small number of impactful additions. Properly identifying a contributor within the thin group, however, is a basic element of the job description for everyone in player personnel.
It's part of the fun for us, too.
The choices address a vacant role—not necessarily the greatest need—on each roster.
AFC East
Buffalo Bills: Odell Beckham Jr., WR
If the team can swing it, picking up Odell Beckham Jr. is a terrific on-paper fit. Buffalo lacked a consistent third receiver next to Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis in 2022, but OBJ has that upside. Given the uninspiring market otherwise, he's worth the risk—if the price is right—even after missing last season while recovering from a knee injury.
Miami Dolphins: Billy Turner, OL
How about an old friend? Miami should not shy from bolstering its offensive line, and Billy Turner is a logical match. While he's played a good number of snaps at guard, Turner is most experienced at right tackle. He'd provide some valuable cover for Austin Jackson, who will be just 24 but is still unproven as a fourth-year player.
New England Patriots: Jarvis Landry, WR
After signing JuJu Smith-Schuster, the Patriots have a go-to target. However, they might not be comfortable with a rotation of DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton. Jarvis Landry has injury concerns after missing 13 games in the last two seasons, but he's the best receiver available. Landry caught 25 passes in nine outings last year.
New York Jets: Ben Jones, C
At this point, it seems the Jets would've re-signed Connor McGovern if they planned to do that. However, there is a natural pivot available in Ben Jones. Recently released by the Tennessee Titans, he could reunite with new Jets offensive line coach Keith Carter—who held that role in Tennessee for the last five seasons.
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens: Olamide Zaccheaus, WR
This conversation is simple: Baltimore needs effective wideouts. Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, Nelson Agholor and Tylan Wallace are the Ravens' top options, and that is uninspiring at best. Olamide Zaccheaus grabbed at least 30 passes in each of the last two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. He's not a roster-changing solution but raises the floor of Baltimore's receiving corps.
Cincinnati Bengals: Rock Ya-Sin, CB
Knowing the level of quarterback talent in the AFC, it doesn't hurt to have a deep group of cornerbacks. Cincinnati can probably lean on Chidobe Awuzie, Cam Taylor-Britt and Mike Hilton, but Rock Ya-Sin would really fortify the secondary. He's been a quality corner for the last two years between the Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders.
Cleveland Browns: Kwon Alexander, LB
Depth is the primary need for a Cleveland roster that basically has its starters in place. Kwon Alexander would provide more cover at linebacker, a position that dealt with a bunch of injuries in 2022. Alexander notched 69 tackles as a 12-game starter for the Jets last season.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Cameron Fleming, OT
Cameron Fleming isn't a star, but he's a quality player who could ease Pittsburgh's greatest pain. Sure, the Steelers may address one tackle spot in the draft, but Fleming is a proven blocker. Since he's entering his age-31 season, Fleming could be a starter for multiple years.
AFC South
Houston Texans: Connor McGovern, C
Most of the Texans' starting offensive line is locked in, ranging from Laremy Tunsil and Kenyon Green on the left side to Shaq Mason and Tytus Howard on the right. But there's a big hole at center, where the Texans could use an upgrade over Scott Quessenberry. Connor McGovern, a superb five-plus-year NFL starter, would be just that.
Indianapolis Colts: Donovan Smith, OT
On the other hand, the Colts need a starting left tackle. Donovan Smith is the best available after his release from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Smith had a disappointing 2022 but is a respected veteran who could ease Indy's presumed transition to a rookie quarterback.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Markus Golden, Edge
If the Jags are unable to re-sign Dawuane Smoot as hoped, they should quickly turn to Markus Golden. The edge-rusher probably needs to rebuild his value following a season in which he mustered 2.5 sacks in nearly 800 snaps. Jacksonville ranked fourth in pressure rate in 2022 but tied for 24th in sacks last season.
Tennessee Titans: Dan Arnold, TE
Tennessee has a shortage of pass-catchers. Even as Chigoziem Okonkwo played well late in his rookie year, the Titans must not be satisfied at tight end. Dan Arnold won't necessarily threaten Okonkwo's development but can be used in a complementary role. He shouldn't be an expensive addition after a quiet season in Jacksonville, yet Arnold had 30-plus catches in each of the previous two years.
AFC West
Denver Broncos: Connor McGovern, C
The overhaul of Denver's offensive line could use a final piece. After bringing in guard Ben Powers and tackle Mike McGlinchey, the Broncos need a center—and maybe a reunion is the ideal move. Denver selected McGovern in the fifth round of the 2016 draft, and he held a starting job with the Broncos before heading to the Jets for three years,
Kansas City Chiefs: Dawuane Smoot, Edge
Since the defense has a superstar pass-rusher in Chris Jones, the Chiefs can focus on surrounding him with steady players. Dawuane Smoot—if Kansas City can wrangle him away from Jacksonville—clearly fits the billing with four straight seasons of five to six sacks.
Las Vegas Raiders: Rock Ya-Sin, CB
Don't let him walk, Vegas. Even if Ya-Sin is there, the Raiders have a shortage at corner. But if he also leaves after one season with the franchise, the team will have a greater void at a position that recent signings Duke Shelley and David Long Jr. alone cannot fix.
Los Angeles Chargers: Demarcus Robinson, WR
Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are the leaders of the receiving corps. No matter who the Chargers add, the objective should be diversifying the position. Los Angeles doesn't have a ton of speed, and Demarcus Robinson would bring it. He's also never missed a game in seven NFL seasons, which should appeal to a roster constantly dealing with injuries.
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys: Odell Beckham Jr., WR
This connection won't disappear until Beckham makes a decision. Although their late-season flirtation went nowhere, OBJ and the receiver-needy Cowboys are a sensible match. Dallas added Brandin Cooks but has questionable depth behind him CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.
New York Giants: Marcus Peters, CB
Baltimore has plenty of reasons to keep Marcus Peters, but he's been on the market for a long time. As a result, the Giants could swoop in to snatch him—especially because former Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is now leading New York's unit.
Philadelphia Eagles: Ezekiel Elliott, RB
Pardon me while I toss a rivalry grenade and scamper out of the room. The Eagles have space to improve the backfield in front of Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott. Ezekiel Elliott is still a fine player but just wasn't worth his contract in Dallas. If he's willing to accept a lesser paycheck, Elliott can become Philly's lead runner.
Washington Commanders: Ronald Darby, CB
In the interest of highlighting a variety of players, let's focus on Ronald Darby. You could easily pick Ya-Sin or Peters for the Commanders, but Darby played for the organization in 2020. He needs to physically and metaphorically rehab his knee and value, respectively, once healthy, and returning to a familiar spot in Washington may be an ideal fit.
NFC North
Chicago Bears: Dalton Risner, OG
The asterisk is Chicago may embrace a shuffle up front. If the Bears slot Nate Davis at guard, keep Teven Jenkins inside and shift Cody Whitehair to center, Dalton Risner no longer makes sense. But if Chicago wants to try Jenkins at tackle again—a real possibility, even if not my personal choice—Risner would be a solid addition on the interior.
Detroit Lions: Teddy Bridgewater, QB
Look, the NFC North is there for the taking in 2023. Detroit has a real chance to contend for its first division crown in 30 years. But if something happens to quarterback Jared Goff, the Lions would turn to Nate Sudfeld. Teddy Bridgewater would be a much better insurance policy.
Green Bay Packers: MyCole Pruitt, TE
Green Bay is committed to the running game, and that desire is likely only stronger with the transition to Jordan Love at quarterback. Aaron Rodgers' looming departure means Marcedes Lewis is expected to leave, though. The free agent has been a critical blocker at tight end for the Packers. MyCole Pruitt isn't a major receiving threat but has seven touchdown catches over the last two seasons and a solid reputation as a blocker.
Minnesota Vikings: Marcus Peters, CB
The chorus will not quiet down until Minnesota pads a secondary that was 31st in passing yards allowed last year. Even after signing Byron Murphy Jr., the Vikings could use another cornerback of Peters' caliber. The question is money, as Minnesota sits last in the league with just $1.1 million in cap space, but it could find the room if linebacker Za'Darius Smith is not retained, as he reportedly hopes, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
NFC South
Atlanta Falcons: Matt Ioannidis, DL
While the trio of Calais Campbell, Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata is promising, the Falcons' rotation needs a boost. Matt Ioannidis' peak is seemingly in the past, but the 29-year-old could be a quality backup with some versatility. He's totaled 75 tackles over the last two seasons.
Carolina Panthers: Jadeveon Clowney, Edge
How about a homecoming? Jadeveon Clowney is from Rock Hill, South Carolina, which is about 30 miles from Charlotte. Clowney, who's most regarded for his run-stopping ability, would be an excellent complement to standout pass-rusher Brian Burns.
New Orleans Saints: Frank Clark, Edge
After four seasons in Kansas City, the veteran is looking for a third NFL home. Frank Clark registered a modest 24 pressures and five sacks during the 2022 regular season but again increased his impact in the playoffs. New Orleans has the space to land Clark and a need at edge-rusher following the departure of Marcus Davenport for Minnesota.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Isaiah Wynn, OT
While the Bucs enter a strange sort-of-but-not-complete rebuild, the offense has a major void to fill at tackle. They released Donovan Smith for cap savings after a disappointing year, leaving the roster with a whole lot of inexperience. Wynn is not a definite improvement, but he's just 27 years old and offers the upside of a long-term solution.
NFC West
Arizona Cardinals: Leonard Floyd, Edge
Are you an edge-rusher? Well, the Cardinals might be interested. J.J. Watt retired, Zach Allen left in free agency and they cut Markus Golden. Arizona desperately needs a top disruptor, and Leonard Floyd has recorded three straight years of at least nine sacks.
Los Angeles Rams: Yannick Ngakoue, Edge
Aaron Donald is terrifying in a great way. But the Rams' defensive depth chart is similarly terrifying—in the polar opposite way. The unit's second-most notable player is, uh, Ernest Jones? Or maybe Jordan Fuller? Name a free agent, and he's likely an upgrade. Yannick Ngakoue certainly is one; he's posted no fewer than eight sacks in all seven of his professional seasons.
San Francisco 49ers: Shaquill Griffin, CB
Shaquill Griffin missed 12 games in 2022 because of a back injury, and the Jaguars released him in March to save money. San Francisco has a need at corner, and Nick Sorensen—a defensive assistant—served as Griffin's position coach with the Seattle Seahawks from 2017 to 2020. He was also on the Jacksonville staff two years ago.
Seattle Seahawks: Poona Ford, DL
Though his production dipped in 2022, Poona Ford should be a priority for the Seahawks. The defensive line is not especially strong, and Ford has otherwise been a quality player in five seasons with the team. He's just 27 years old and can strengthen the interior for several more years.
