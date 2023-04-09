1 Free Agent Still on the Market Who Can Help Each NFL Team in 2023

1 of 8

Icon Sportswire

Buffalo Bills: Odell Beckham Jr., WR

If the team can swing it, picking up Odell Beckham Jr. is a terrific on-paper fit. Buffalo lacked a consistent third receiver next to Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis in 2022, but OBJ has that upside. Given the uninspiring market otherwise, he's worth the risk—if the price is right—even after missing last season while recovering from a knee injury.

Miami Dolphins: Billy Turner, OL

How about an old friend? Miami should not shy from bolstering its offensive line, and Billy Turner is a logical match. While he's played a good number of snaps at guard, Turner is most experienced at right tackle. He'd provide some valuable cover for Austin Jackson, who will be just 24 but is still unproven as a fourth-year player.

New England Patriots: Jarvis Landry, WR

After signing JuJu Smith-Schuster, the Patriots have a go-to target. However, they might not be comfortable with a rotation of DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton. Jarvis Landry has injury concerns after missing 13 games in the last two seasons, but he's the best receiver available. Landry caught 25 passes in nine outings last year.

New York Jets: Ben Jones, C

At this point, it seems the Jets would've re-signed Connor McGovern if they planned to do that. However, there is a natural pivot available in Ben Jones. Recently released by the Tennessee Titans, he could reunite with new Jets offensive line coach Keith Carter—who held that role in Tennessee for the last five seasons.