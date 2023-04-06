Cowboys Rumors: TCU QB Max Duggan Works Out for DAL Ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

TCU star quarterback and 2022 Heisman Trophy runner-up Max Duggan worked out for the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the NFL draft, according to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

Jerry Jones said in January the Cowboys were committing to draft a quarterback in the 2023 draft.

Watkins added: "The team has viewed workouts of three quarterbacks with local ties during the NFL draft process, people with knowledge of the workouts told The Dallas Morning News."

The Cowboys' first selection this April will come at No. 26 in the first round.

Duggan's draft stock dropped rapidly during the 2021 season. After struggling through severe injuries to his foot for eight games, Duggan was benched for the rest of his junior year. Backup Chandler Morris excelled in his absence, and Duggan was told at the beginning of the 2022 campaign he had lost the starter's job he held for three years.

Then, Morris suffered an MCL sprain during TCU's season opener.

Duggan returned to his old spot and led the Horned Frogs to a 12-0 regular season record, including a 9-0 Big 12 sweep, which culminated in a national championship appearance.

That story, and Duggan's 3,698 passing yards in 15 games, led to him being named TCU's first Heisman Trophy finalist since running back LaDainian Tomlinson in 2000.

It's likely Duggan's relatively small frame for a signal caller (he clocked in at 6'1.5", 207 pounds at the combine) could make him a Day 2 or 3 selection. Still, TCU's fairytale season and their quarterback's impressive bounce back from injury make him an intriguing prospect, especially for a Dallas team reportedly looking at quarterbacks with local ties.

The Cowboys also watched workouts from Missouri State's Jason Shelley II before the draft, Watkins reported. Shelley hails from Frisco, Texas.