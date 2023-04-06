Raiders Rumors: Richardson, Stroud, Hooker Scheduled to Visit After Young, Levis

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are getting a look at each of the top five quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL draft before they are poised to make the No. 7 overall selection.

After sitting down with Kentucky's Will Levis, the Raiders are meeting with Alabama's Bryce Young on Thursday and Florida's Anthony Richardson on Friday before seeing Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Tennessee's Hendon Hooker next week, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer.

The Raiders are eyeing bolstering their signal-calling depth further after signing former 49ers star Jimmy Garoppolo in March and adding veteran Brian Hoyer as his backup on April 4.

The seventh overall pick is the highest selection the Raiders have made since they chose defensive end Clelin Ferrell at No. 4 in 2019.

This pick could be key to replacing Derek Carr, who served as the Raiders' starting quarterback for nine years before an abrupt demotion at the end of the 2022 season led to the team releasing him in February.

Both two-time Super Bowl champion Garoppolo and 14-season veteran Hoyer bring a wealth of experience to Las Vegas, but they come with long histories of injury as well.

Hoyer, who turns 38 in October, started just one game in 2022 for the New England Patriots before he was sidelined with a concussion for the rest of the campaign. Meanwhile, Garoppolo's season ended with a broken ankle in Week 13.

When asked during the March 29 annual league meetings if the acquisition of Garoppolo would impact Las Vegas' draft strategy, Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler told ESPN's Paul Gutierrez that the signing "doesn't change our philosophy at all."



"If we have an opportunity to draft a young quarterback there that we think, obviously, is a potential starter at that spot, I think we would do it," Ziegler said.

He added: "What Jimmy's signing does is it probably does something psychologically for you in trying to stay true to the process, not trying to create a prospect because you need one and convince yourself. It allows me to feel like we can go through the process, we can do it the right way, we don't have to feel the pressure of manufacturing something that may not be there."

For a team that had the oldest roster in the NFL heading into the 2022 season, injecting youth into the quarterback position could be the boost the Raiders (6-11) need to return to the postseason picture in 2023.