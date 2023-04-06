Will Zalatoris Withdraws from 2023 Masters Prior to Round 1 Because of Injury

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The PGA Tour announced Thursday that Will Zalatoris withdrew from the 2023 Masters due to an undisclosed injury.

Zalatoris had been scheduled to tee off in Thursday's opening round at 1:24 p.m. ET before deciding to remove himself from the tournament.

The 26-year-old finished second in the 2021 Masters, just one stroke behind winner Hideki Matsuyama.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

