2023 WNBA Mock Draft: Analyzing Elite Prospects and Hidden Gems

2 of 3

G Fiume/Getty Images

Aliyah Boston, F, South Carolina

The Fever winning the 2023 draft lottery felt like, well, winning the lottery for fans of the franchise. Indiana has missed the playoffs for six straight seasons, which is no easy feat considering eight of the league's 12 teams qualify for the postseason.

Now, the Fever have the opportunity to find a potentially transcendent star, one they've lacked since the retirement of Tamika Catchings.

Over her four years at South Carolina, Boston averaged 14.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game. She was a three-time unanimous first-team All-American and earned basically every major individual accolade as a junior while helping guide the Gamecocks to a national title.

Finding a way to effectively utilize Boston and 2022 No. 2 overall pick NaLyssa Smith could be tricky at first, but the 6'5" forward is so good the Fever can't pass this opportunity up.

Diamond Miller, G, Maryland

Going into the NCAA tournament, Diamond Miller had already emerged as the consensus choice to be the second player off the board behind Boston. She solidified that status further as Maryland advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2015.

Miller had 24 points, six rebounds and seven points in a second-round victory over Arizona and poured in a game-high 24 points as the Terps' season ended against South Carolina. It capped off an outstanding senior campaign in which she averaged 19.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists over 34 games.

Miller is the best two-way guard in the class, and her potential is through the roof if she can improve as a shooter. She hit just 22.0 percent of her three-pointers in 2022-23 and never finished above 35.5 percent in the three years preceding that.

Maddy Siegrist, F, Villanova

Defense is a major question mark for Maddy Siegrist.

"It's really difficult to see her being a high-minutes player," one WNBA general manager said to The Athletic. "She's going to struggle to guard somebody at the next level."

The adjustment from college to the WNBA can also be a little more difficult for a player who grew accustomed to running the show. Siegrist had a 37.8 percent usage rate as a senior, per Her Hoop Stats, and there's little chance she'll have that same role as a rookie.

Still, the 6'1" forward was the leading scorer (29.2 points) in Division I while playing in a power conference. Her 54.3 percent effective field-goal rate put her in the 90th percentile.

Even if Siegrist doesn't become a true star in the WNBA, she has a reasonably high floor.