Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Low Morale, LWO and More

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that morale behind the scenes in WWE took a "huge hit" Monday night with the return of Vince McMahon to power.

"After months of being assured that Vince McMahon was not involved in creative, several WWE talent were frustrated when the day of an announced WWE deal, a bunch of Vince McMahon-esque changes were made," Sapp said.

He continued, "He was also in gorilla position all night after WWE had told numerous sources that Triple H was to be leading the charge in that position. There were changes made well into the show and new run sheets being passed along. McMahon also had his own office all weekend."

This, despite McMahon claiming he would not "be in the weeds" creatively during an interview with CNBC and management telling talent that Paul "Triple H" Levesque would remain in his role as chief content officer.

Scheduled matches were changed at the last minute, segments were cut as the show was ongoing and the mood was generally down. So much so that it led "at least two talents, including one near the top of the card," to claim they will ask for their releases if the trend continues.

None of this should be terribly surprising to anyone.

Morale was at an all-time low in early 2022 with McMahon at the helm, thanks to some of the same things. The arrival of The Game in July upon McMahon's retirement brought renewed energy and hope, culminating in one of the best WrestleManias ever produced by WWE.

McMahon forcing his way back into the company in January did feel ominous, despite reports that he was only there to facilitate a sale, and the events of Monday have completely demoralized talent who had been successful, as the company had, under the creative guidance of Triple H.

WrestleMania 39, an event booked and planned by Levesque, became the most successful ever, according to the official WWE website.

Only ego could lead a man to sabotage something he claims to love by usurping power from the man who has overseen so many successful events over the last eight months.

Who knows what the future holds, but if the reports are accurate, and Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com and Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio have both confirmed they are, there is a strong likelihood that morale will only dip further and lead to wrestlers reconsidering whether they wish to work in those conditions.

AEW and other promotions, such as Impact Wrestling, Major League Wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and the independents will become much more attractive to free agents. Those with contracts expiring, such as Drew McIntyre, will likely weigh options a bit more than they would with Triple H in control of the day-to-day show operations.

Perhaps McMahon's presence in the capacity that he was in Monday was a flex, a twisted celebration following the successful sale of a company he built up.

We will know come Friday's SmackDown if McMahon figures to appear backstage at all shows and have the level of impact he had Monday. If so, the landscape of wrestling will likely change.

