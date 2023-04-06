UFC 287 Predictions: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Picks

0 of 5

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

UFC 287 goes down this Saturday in beautiful Miami, Florida. It will be the promotion's first visit to the city since UFC 42, all the way back in 2003.

The UFC has put together an exciting-looking card to celebrate the occasion.

In the main event, middleweight champ Alex Pereira will look to defend the title against the man he took it from with a come-from-behind fifth-round KO last year, Israel Adesanya. It will be the fourth time the two rivals have fought, as Pereira twice beat Adesanya under kickboxing rules, long before their respective dominance in the UFC.

In the co-main event, popular welterweight veteran Jorge Masvidal—one of Miami's most successful fighters—will look to mount one last title run, beginning with a win over Brazilian finisher Gilbert Burns.

Earlier on the main card, fast-rising bantamweight striker Adrian Yanez will look to take a big step up in competition against long-time contender Rob Font, and welterweight action fighter Kevin Holland will meet veteran striker Santiago Ponzinibbio.

The main card will begin with another bantamweight clash, as unbeaten 18-year-old prospect Raul Rosas Jr. takes on Christian Rodriguez.

As always, the B/R combat sports squad has you covered for pre-fight predictions. Keep scrolling to see who we're picking this time around.