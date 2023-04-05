NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: Commanders Host Joey Porter Jr.; No. 1 CB on B/R's Big Board

Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Washington Commanders hosted Penn State cornerback and potential first-round prospect Joey Porter Jr. on a visit this week, according to The Athletic's Ben Standig.

The Commanders hold the No. 16 pick in the first round, and it's possible the corner will be available to them, although Porter was listed as the No. 1 corner and No. 9 player overall on the B/R Scouting Department's big board following the NFL Scouting Combine.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.