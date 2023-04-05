X

    NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: Commanders Host Joey Porter Jr.; No. 1 CB on B/R's Big Board

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVApril 5, 2023

    UNIVERSITY PARK, PA - NOVEMBER 26: Penn State cornerback Joey Porter, Jr. (9) smiles during the senior day ceremonies before the Michigan State Spartans versus Penn State Nittany Lions game on November 26, 2022 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, PA. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Washington Commanders hosted Penn State cornerback and potential first-round prospect Joey Porter Jr. on a visit this week, according to The Athletic's Ben Standig.

    The Commanders hold the No. 16 pick in the first round, and it's possible the corner will be available to them, although Porter was listed as the No. 1 corner and No. 9 player overall on the B/R Scouting Department's big board following the NFL Scouting Combine.

