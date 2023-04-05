Bobby Wagner Says He 'Never Really Wanted to Leave' Seahawks After Rams Stint

AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner spoke about his one-year exit from the team and his eventual return this offseason on 710 ESPN Seattle's Brock and Salk show on Wednesday.

Of note, the nine-time All-Pro player said he "never really wanted to leave in the first place" after his initial 10-year stint with the team (h/t Eric Edholm of NFL.com).

The Seahawks released Wagner in a salary cap-cutting move after the 2021 season. He then signed a five-year, $50 million contract with the Los Angeles Rams.

Wagner earned another All-Pro honor in his lone season in L.A., but the player and team "mutually" decided to part ways. The 5-12 Rams needed some cap relief, and Wagner could be free to play for a team closer to Super Bowl contention.

Wagner soon found his way back to Seattle on a one-year, $5.5 million contract.

