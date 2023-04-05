Cowboys Rumors: Dak Prescott Contract Extension Talks Haven't Started Yet

AP Photo/Scot Tucker

No contract extension talks have occurred between quarterback Dak Prescott's camp and the Dallas Cowboys as of Wednesday, per Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

However, Watkins also noted "the majority of people in the Cowboys' universe" say that an extension is inevitable and that the parameters of the deal are the biggest questions.

As Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said during the NFL owners' meetings, Dallas wants to give Prescott an extension and also cut down his $59.4 million cap number for 2024.

Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million extension ($126 million guaranteed) in March 2021. That deal has two void years for 2025 and 2026, so he would be a free agent after 2024 barring an extension.

