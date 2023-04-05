Celtics' Jaylen Brown on Jayson Tatum: 'I Get Why People Always Try to Break Up Duos'

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

Jaylen Brown is aware of the almost yearly trade rumors that have followed his name throughout his time with the Boston Celtics. From Anthony Davis to Kevin Durant, Brown has always been seen as more expendable when Boston is linked with acquiring a starrier name.

The All-Star swingman told Shams Charania of Stadium he's not been bothered by the rumors and sees himself and Tatum as "part of each other's destiny."

"I get why people try to break up duos," Brown said. "Because so far [Tatum and I] have been incredibly successful. At this point, we're part of each other's destiny."

Brown has one year remaining on his contract with the Celtics and could be a free agent after the 2023-24 season. Staying in Boston remains the far more likely option at this point, but the Celtics will be hopeful Brown makes an All-NBA team in 2022-23 so they can offer him a supermax contract extension.

If Brown fails to make his first All-NBA team, he will almost certainly reject any extension from the Celtics and choose to hit free agency in 2024—when he can land a massive five-year deal worth around $250 million. An All-NBA selection would make him eligible for a five-year, $290 million extension.

Tatum is under contract through at least the 2024-25 season and will also be a supermax candidate once he's eligible for an extension.