Masters Odds 2023 Tips for Golf-Betting Novices and Best Picks in the Field

1 of 2

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Rely On Course History Data

The Masters has the unique feature of being played at the same course every year, so we know which golfers are historically good, average or bad at Augusta.

Four of the last five winners had at least one top-25 finish at Augusta before they won the season's first major. Tiger Woods is the exception to that trend. He won for the first time in 1997 after a tie for 41st and a missed cut.

Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama all produced a top-15 finish in years after they earned the green jacket, so they were not just fluky winners, they have had course consistency for a long time.

Reigning champion Scottie Scheffler is in a good position to follow that trend, as he comes into the Masters as the No. 1 golfer in the world and with multiple PGA Tour wins this season.

If the 2023 Masters winner is not a previous champion, it will likely be someone with a strong history at the course. Cameron Smith and Corey Conners each have three straight top-10 finishes at Augusta. McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa were some of the most notable names in the top 10 in 2022.

Look at Golfers With Great Approach Numbers

CBS Sports' Kyle Porter outlined an important stat from the last decade of Masters champions.

Nine of the last 11 Masters winners produced a strokes-gained-tee-to-green statistic of 1.7 or better in the three months building up to the Masters. He pointed out on Twitter the seven golfers that fit that category in 2023.

Scheffler, McIlroy and Jon Rahm, the top three golfers in the world, all fit into that criterion, as do Morikawa, Cameron Young, Jason Day and Patrick Cantlay. Young is the only member of that group without a top-10 finish at Augusta. Young only has one previous Masters appearance.

Avoid Long Shot Winner Picks

Action Network's Jason Sobel pointed out that the last 10 Masters winners had an average pre-tournament odds price of 27.1.

Matsuyama had the longest odds of any recent winner at 60-1 in 2021.

DraftKings Sportsbook has 12 golfers listed at +2800 (bet $100 to win $2,800) or shorter to win the Masters.

Eleven of those 12 golfers have at least one top-10 Masters finish. Max Homa is the only member of that group without a high finish. He has two missed cuts and a tie for 48th at Augusta.

There is a good chance that one member of that dozen comes away with the green jacket because of the odds trend and all of their recent successes on the course.