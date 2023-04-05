John Elway's Broncos Contract Expires; Legend Reveals He Has 'Amicably Departed'

Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Denver Broncos legend John Elway revealed Tuesday night that he is no longer under contract with the Broncos in any capacity.

Speaking to 9News (h/t Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette), Elway said his contract expired, and the decision was made to "amicably" depart the organization following a meeting with Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner.

Elway had been the Broncos' general manager from 2011 until 2020 before stepping aside in favor of George Paton and becoming president of football operations. Last season, Elway served as an outside consultant to Paton.

Regarding the decision to leave the organization completely, Elway said:

"I've enjoyed the relationship with the Broncos for a long, long time. I told Greg I'd be happy to be a resource for him and help in any way that I can. I just wanted the flexibility. They're in great hands. I still plan on being around to watch and be a resource for Greg or George, if I can."

During Elway's tenure in the front office, the Broncos made the playoffs five times. Those postseason appearances were in each of Elway's first five seasons at the helm, and Denver has now gone seven consecutive years without making the postseason.

One of the keys to the Broncos' success early in Elway's time as GM was the acquisition of Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning after he left the Indianapolis Colts.

With Manning under center, the Broncos won four AFC West titles and reached the Super Bowl twice, including beating the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 to conclude the 2015 season.

Manning retired after that, and the Broncos have not been back to the playoffs since, nor have they found a proper replacement for Manning.

The Broncos have cycled through quarterbacks since Manning's retirement, including the likes of Trevor Siemian, Case Keenum, Joe Flacco and Teddy Bridgewater.

Denver also spent a first-round pick on Paxton Lynch and a second-round pick on Drew Lock under Elway, neither of whom worked out.

Most recently, Paton acquired Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks last offseason for a huge package of draft picks and players, and Wilson proceeded to have his worst NFL season en route to Denver finishing 5-12.

The Broncos came under new ownership last year, and they now have a new head coach in Sean Payton. Elway's departure is a significant change in the front-office structure as well.

Even after Elway was replaced as GM, he had considerable influence within the organization given his status as arguably the greatest Broncos player of all time.

Elway spent his entire 16-year playing career with the Broncos from 1983 through 1998, and during that time he was a nine-time Pro Bowler and one-time NFL MVP.

He also led the Broncos to a pair of Super Bowl wins in his final two seasons, and he was named Super Bowl XXXIII MVP in what was the final game of his illustrious career.

It can be argued that Elway's executive career didn't live up to his playing career due largely to his inability to find answers at the quarterback position, but Elway undoubtedly deserves credit for bringing Manning to Denver and putting together one of the best four-year runs in franchise history.