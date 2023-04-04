5-Star WR Mylan Graham Commits to Ohio State over Alabama, Tennessee, Purdue

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ohio State has become something of a star receiver warehouse in recent years. Mylan Graham will potentially be added to that list.

The 5-star recruit committed to the Buckeyes on Tuesday over Alabama, Tennessee and Purdue:

According to 247Sports Composite rankings, Graham is the No. 27 overall prospect and the No. 5 wideout in the Class of 2024 and the top recruit from Indiana.

His addition moved the Buckeyes to No. 5 in the team rankings for 2024, trailing only Georgia, LSU, Michigan and Notre Dame. He's the school's second 5-star prospect in this recruiting cycle, joining fellow wideout Jeremiah Smith, the No. 2 overall prospect in 2024 and the top wideout.

Allen Trieu of 247Sports said Graham's professional comparison was CeeDee Lamb, calling him a "high-end prospect who can be elite" and a player who "does not show glaring weaknesses but has to continue to polish technical skills and get stronger while working on his blocking."

Certainly, the expectations for wide receivers at Ohio State are sky-high.

Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka each exceeded 1,000 receiving yards last season.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who missed most of the 2022 season, had 95 catches for 1,606 yards and nine scores in 2021. He's expected to be a first-round pick in April's draft, while both Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave were first-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft after excellent 2021 seasons. Wilson was last year's Offensive Rookie of the Year award winner.

Terry McLaurin was a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft and has become a fantastic NFL wideout for the Washington Commanders. Other notable names hailing from Columbus include Michael Thomas of the New Orleans Saints, Curtis Samuel of the Commanders and Parris Campbell Jr. of the New York Giants.

So Ohio State has become perhaps the premier destination for collegiate wide receivers. Graham and Smith will look to build upon that reputation.