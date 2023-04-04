Chris Mortensen: NFL Team Called Will Levis 'Narcissist' for Posting Photos of Body

AP Photo/James Crisp

A member of an NFL team told ESPN's Chris Mortensen that Kentucky quarterback Will Levis was a "narcissist" for this tweet showcasing before-and-after pictures of this three-month body transformation:

"That's a narcissist and he won't be able to lift that much," the anonymous employee told Mortensen, who relayed the quote during a SportsCenter special showcasing draft analyst Todd McShay's latest mock draft.

This isn't the first time a judgmental pre-draft comment about a future NFL player has found its way to the national landscape, and it won't be the last.

Levis had explained why he posted the pictures, and teams can accept his stated intentions or jump to their own conclusions.

Predictions on Levis' landing spot in the draft vary wildly right now—from No. 3 to No. 23, per NFL Mock Draft Database's compilation of mocks.

There's no doubting Levis' size (6'4", 229 lbs) and arm strength, though there are questions about his mechanics and accuracy.

If Levis corrects those issues, a team could have a bona fide star on its hands.