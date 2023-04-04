Rory McIlroy: 'Great' to See Phil Mickelson at Masters amid PGA Tour-LIV Golf Rivalry

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Rory McIlroy told reporters that it's "great" to see Phil Mickelson back at the Masters on Tuesday.

"I have not spoken to Phil, but it's great to see him back," McIlroy told reporters, per ESPN's Mark Schlabach. "You know, he's a three-time champion here. We're not even two years removed from him doing what I believe is one of the greatest feats in the game of golf, winning the [2021] PGA Championship at 51 years of age or whatever it was. It's good to have him back."

McIlroy and Mickelson have been centerstage in the ongoing feud between the PGA Tour and the LIV Golf League. McIlroy has been a vocal critic of LIV Golf. Mickelson is one of LIV Golf's biggest names and acquisitions after he left the PGA Tour in 2022.

There's been plenty of comments lobbed back and forth between both sides, but McIlroy said that the major championships are "above all that noise" as he turned the focus to golf at Augusta National.

"Look, it's a narrative and a storyline, but the Masters and the four major championships sit above all that noise, and that's the way it should be this week," McIlroy said, per Tom D'Angelo of the Palm Beach Post.

McIlroy, a four-time major winner, is looking for his first-ever green jacket. Mickelson has three of those and expressed how excited he was to play in the Masters.

"It's great," Mickelson said. "It's fun to be back. Everyone has been wonderful."

The Masters kicks off Thursday at 8 a.m. ET.