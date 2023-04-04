Andrew Dodson, Kentucky HSFB Player, Dies After Head Injury During Scrimmage

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Andrew Dodson, who was a football player at Pulaski County High School in Kentucky, died after suffering a brain injury Friday during a scrimmage game, per Valarie Honeycutt Spears of the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association released a statement:

"No words can explain, justify or rationalize tragedies such as these," the statement said in part. "We only ask for peace and comfort to all around him."

Kentucky Wildcats head football coach Mark Stoops offered support to Dodson's family and friends:

Alan Dodson, who is Andrew's father, said his son was wearing a helmet when he was tackled by a teammate during the spring exhibition game.

"It was not a violent hit or helmet-to-helmet," Alan Dodson said Sunday before his son's death. "It was a simple, clean tackle. His head hit the turf, and Andrew suffered blunt-force trauma to the brain.

"He had a major surgery to relieve the pressure and has never awakened. He has been fight[ing] for his life on total life support."

Dodson played tight end and defensive end for Pulaski County High School.