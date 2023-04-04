Caitlin Clark: Angel Reese 'Should Never Be Criticized' for Gestures During LSU's Win

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Caitlin Clark has come to the defense of Angel Reese.

The Iowa star pushed back on the criticism Reese has faced over her gestures toward Clark late in LSU's national championship win over the Hawkeyes.

"I don't think Angel should be criticized at all. No matter which way it goes, she should never be criticized for what she did. I'm just one that competes, and she competed," Clark said Tuesday on ESPN. "... LSU deserves it, they played so well. Like I said, I'm a big fan of hers."

Some pundits ripped Reese for pointing at her ring finger and doing the "you can't see me" gesture toward Clark late in Sunday's 102-85 victory.

The reaction to critical pundits was equally as swift, with many pointing out the hypocrisy of criticizing Reese while Clark was praised for her own competitive nature and similar gestures. Many pointed to race playing a part in the differing reactions.

"All year, I was critiqued for who I was. I don't fit the narrative," Reese said Sunday. "I don't fit the box that y'all want me to be in. I'm too hood. I'm too ghetto. Y'all told me that all year. But when other people do it, and y'all don't say nothing.

"So this is for the girls that look like me. For those that want to speak up for what they believe in. It's unapologetically you. And that's what I did it for tonight. It was bigger than me tonight."