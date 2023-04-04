Masters Odds 2023: Breaking Down Best and Worst Selections in Augusta FieldApril 4, 2023
Masters Odds 2023: Breaking Down Best and Worst Selections in Augusta Field
The Masters Tournament typically has been won by the best golfers in the world.
The winners' list over the last decade includes Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler.
A long-shot champion at Augusta National Golf Club usually does not emerge. Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Cameron Smith are among the players who finished in outright second place or in a tie for second in the last five years.
The number of top golfers to win at Augusta, and the lack of no-name or long-shot champions, should narrow your list of win picks to about the top 20 in the world and those who have had previous success at the season's first major.
The list of potential winners can be narrowed even more if you take current form, Masters results and overall major finishes into account.
Scheffler ticks all of the boxes for things you want to see in a Masters champion. He won the event last year, is the top-ranked golfer in the world and has multiple victories this season.
Other top selections may not have Scheffler's extensive winning record over the last year, but they have been peaking at the right time to earn a high spot on the leaderboard.
Not all of the top golfers in the world will be in the mix for the green jacket on Sunday. Bad overall form or average-to-bad histories at Augusta could take out some players from the list of potential champions.
Best: Scottie Scheffler
The reigning Masters champion and current betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook must be considered one of the best selections to don the green jacket Sunday.
Scheffler is aiming to become the first repeat champion at Augusta since Tiger Woods in 2001 and 2002, and his season-long results on the PGA Tour suggest he will be in contention.
The No. 1 golfer in the world finished inside the top 20 in all but one of the 11 events he has played in since the current PGA Tour season started in October.
Scheffler won the WM Phoenix Open and The Players Championship, two of the most notable tournaments in the buildup to the Masters.
In addition to that form, Scheffler has landed inside the top 20 in all three of his appearances at Augusta. He finished in a tie for 19th and a tie for 18th in 2020 and 2021.
Everything about Scheffler's form this season and his Augusta history suggests he will have a strong chance to repeat.
At minimum, Scheffler should be used as an anchor in daily fantasy lineups and looked at for top-five or top-10 finishing props. He is +150 (bet $100 to win $150) to land in the top five and -150 (bet $150 to win $100) to finish in the top 10.
Best: Jason Day
You may be expecting to see McIlroy, Jon Rahm or another top golfer alongside Scheffler in the "best selections" category, but there is one more experienced player to look at beyond the top favorites.
Jason Day enters Augusta in incredible form. He finished inside the top 20 in his last eight events, including a fifth-place finish at the WM Phoenix Open and a quarterfinal appearance at the WGC Match Play.
The 35-year-old owns four top-10 Masters finishes in his career, and he has 16 total top-10 placings at the four majors.
The Australian has not had the best recent results at Augusta, as he missed the cut in 2021 and 2022, but those results were not limited to the Georgia course. He did not finish inside the top 40 at any major in the last two years.
When he is at his best, Day can push the likes of Scheffler, McIlroy and Rahm. We are talking about a major winner and former No. 1 golfer in the world after all.
The 2015 PGA Championship winner should be a target of prop bets because of the value he carries to finish in the top 10 (+210) and top 20 (-120). He is also worth a shot on a championship-winning bet at +2200.
If Day's form carries into Augusta, and there is no reason to believe it will not right now, he should be in the mix for a high finish.
Worst: Will Zalatoris
Will Zalatoris had been one of the most consistent major tournament golfers over the last two years.
But nothing about his current form suggests he will extend his run of top-10 finishes at Augusta this week and cash in on his +4500 price to win the tournament.
The 26-year-old finished second and in a tie for sixth in his first two Masters appearances, and he produced three top-10 finishes at the other majors over the last two years.
Zalatoris has been nowhere close to the top of any leaderboard recently. He failed to get out of the group stage at the WGC Match Play, finished in a tie for 53rd at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and was 73rd at The Players Championship. His only impressive result in the last two months was a fourth-place finish at the Genesis Invitational in mid-February.
Some Zalatoris backers will hope that the return to Augusta turns his form around, but it is hard to list him as one of the top contenders given how poor he has played on the PGA Tour this season.
There is always a chance Zalatoris thrives at Augusta, but there are plenty of other better options to choose from for bets and DFS lineups because of their results over the last few months.
Worst: Viktor Hovland
Viktor Hovland's talent has not translated to great results at Augusta yet.
The 25-year-old finished outside the top 20 in his three Masters appearances.
The Norwegian played decent golf at other majors, as evidenced by his four top-20 finishes at the U.S. and British Opens. Only one of those placings was in the top 10 at last year's British Open.
A year ago, Hovland was out of contention at the Masters by the end of the second round. He shot a 72 and 76 on the opening two days.
Hovland does not have a round score in the 60s from his three previous trips to Augusta. That will not get the job when compared to Scheffler, who opened with a 69 and 67 last year.
The last five Masters winners finished with a score of 10 under or better. Hovland's best final score at Augusta is three under.
Hovland could be a solid DFS lineup piece, instead of betting him at +4000 to win, because he has made the cut three times at Augusta, but that is about as far as you can trust him until he proves he can climb higher up the leaderboard at the season's first major.
Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).
Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.