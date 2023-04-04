Masters Odds 2023: Breaking Down Best and Worst Selections in Augusta Field

0 of 4

The Masters Tournament typically has been won by the best golfers in the world.

The winners' list over the last decade includes Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler.

A long-shot champion at Augusta National Golf Club usually does not emerge. Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Cameron Smith are among the players who finished in outright second place or in a tie for second in the last five years.

The number of top golfers to win at Augusta, and the lack of no-name or long-shot champions, should narrow your list of win picks to about the top 20 in the world and those who have had previous success at the season's first major.

The list of potential winners can be narrowed even more if you take current form, Masters results and overall major finishes into account.

Scheffler ticks all of the boxes for things you want to see in a Masters champion. He won the event last year, is the top-ranked golfer in the world and has multiple victories this season.

Other top selections may not have Scheffler's extensive winning record over the last year, but they have been peaking at the right time to earn a high spot on the leaderboard.

Not all of the top golfers in the world will be in the mix for the green jacket on Sunday. Bad overall form or average-to-bad histories at Augusta could take out some players from the list of potential champions.