Report: Anthony Richardson to Visit Raiders, Panthers, Falcons, Titans, Colts, Ravens

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Anthony Richardson is going to be busy ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, the Florida Gators quarterback will meet with the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans as he prepares for the draft, which starts April 27.

It comes as no surprise teams want to do their homework when it comes to Richardson.

On the one hand, he brings a massive ceiling as a playmaking quarterback who can hurt opposing defenses with his legs and make big throws downfield. One coach who was at his pro day told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated "everything is so effortless down the field."

Yet there is also the question of performance after an up-and-down season with the Gators.

Richardson completed just 53.8 percent of his passes and was inconsistent throughout the campaign. He had seven games with fewer than 200 passing yards, and defenses seemed to adjust to his abilities as the season continued.

Throw in the presence of Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Alabama's Bryce Young, Kentucky's Will Levis and Tennessee's Hendon Hooker, and there are other first-round options for teams in desperate need of signal-callers.

Still, Richardson's ceiling is surely intriguing to clubs looking for a long-term answer at the most important position.

The Colts are one of those teams, and B/R's NFL Scouting Department projected the AFC South club to take Richardson with the No. 4 pick in its most recent mock draft. Perhaps he could provide the franchise with some stability under center that it has been searching for since Andrew Luck retired prior to the 2019 campaign.

They are far from the only team meeting with him, though, so there could be plenty of competition on draft day to land him, especially if Stroud and Young are gone after the first two picks and the other options start to dwindle.