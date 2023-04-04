NFL Exec: Titans' Derrick Henry 'Perfect' Trade-Deadline Candidate to Get Most Value

Michael Owens/Getty Images

There has been some speculation about a Derrick Henry trade this offseason, but one general manager believes the Tennessee Titans should wait until the trade deadline to look into moving the running back.

"Henry is a perfect trade-deadline candidate," the executive said, per Mike Sando of The Athletic. "That is probably when you get the most value for him."

Henry is one of the best running backs in the league and topped 1,500 rushing yards in three of the last four seasons. He led the NFL in rushing yards in 2019 (1,540) to go with 16 rushing touchdowns and again in 2020 when he was the Offensive Player of the Year with 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground.

While losing his presence would be an immediate blow to the Titans, he is also 29 years old and entering the last season of his contract. Throw in the wear-and-tear of the position with more than 300 carries in three of the last four years, and there is a case to be made for moving him.

Waiting until the trade deadline, which is typically during Week 9 of the regular season, would help Tennessee evaluate where it is in the standings and what other teams need help in the backfield. Perhaps a contender will lose an impact runner to injury and be more willing to deal significant draft capital to add someone like Henry for a potential Super Bowl run.

Alas, Titans general manager Ran Carthon told reporters that Henry is not on the trade block this offseason.

But that could change by the in-season deadline.