NFL Exec: Patrick Mahomes Would Get Fully Guaranteed Offers in Lamar Jackson's Shoes

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

While it appears to be a major hurdle for free-agent quarterback Lamar Jackson, a fully guaranteed deal wouldn't get in the way of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes' finding a team in the eyes of one NFL executive.

"If Patrick Mahomes were in Lamar's shoes, he would have 30 offer sheets, all guaranteed," the executive said to The Athletic's Mike Sando.

Despite being the 2019 MVP and a two-time Pro Bowler in the prime of his career, Jackson remains unsigned. He has yet to agree to an offer from another team or sign the non-exclusive franchise tender the Baltimore Ravens applied to him.

Even more surprising is the lack of interest around the league.

Jackson's contract demands seem to be one hang-up.

Deshaun Watson remains an exception after signing a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed extension with the Cleveland Browns.

Barring a change to the collective bargaining agreement, guaranteed deals will almost certainly never be the norm in the NFL. Were Jackson to get one at market value from the Ravens or another team, though, more quarterbacks and perhaps more players at other positions will feel empowered to make that demand.

That has led some to wonder whether NFL owners are—if not outright colluding—independently coming to the conclusion they don't want to set a new precedent in the league.

Pointing to a hypothetical contract for Mahomes doesn't really disprove that theory.

For one, the 27-year-old is an anomaly. He's on pace to be the most prolific passer ever, and he almost operates as a cheat code in the way his presence has helped the Chiefs win two Super Bowls and another AFC title in the last four seasons.

In addition, it wasn't that long ago that Mahomes got his record-setting extension from Kansas City, and only $63.1 million of the $450 million total was fully guaranteed at signing.

Watson unquestionably altered the financial landscape for quarterbacks, so Mahomes' contract would assuredly look different if he agreed to it today. Would it be hundreds-of-millions-in-guarantees different?

We won't know for a long time because Mahomes is under contract through 2031.